Ekiti LG boss warns residents against indiscriminate refuse disposal

The Chairman of Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Bayo Omojola, has warned residents to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drains, or face sanctions.

He added that residents should stop disposing of and burning refuse in the drainage, adding that culprits would face the law.

Omojola gave the warning when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Oja Oba’s market and motor parks in Ikole-Ekiti.

Addressing the journalists after a tour of the market, the council boss noted that some of the refuse being disposed of in the drains often blocked the waterways, thereby causing floods in the community.

“Any individual caught dumping refuse in drains or dredged waterways will be punished according to the State Environmental Law. The state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, worked hard to ensure that every part of Ekiti does not experience flooding during the rainy season.

“It is our duty as good indigenes of Ekiti to curb indiscriminate dumping of refuse so that whenever the rainy season comes, we will all have peace of mind.

“I want all the environmental officers to be vigilant; any shop owner who dumps refuse in any of the drains should be punished according to the State Environmental Laws,” he said.

He urged residents to always dispose of their refuse in the waste bins or register with the Waste Management Board for regular refuse collection at an affordable cost.