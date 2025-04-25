Ekiti lawmakers nullify nursing student suspension

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has directed the immediate reinstatement of Seluwa Oluwaseun Vincent, a 300-level student of the State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Ado-Ekiti, who was recently suspended over his involvement in student agitations against increased hostel fees.

The decision was announced by the Chairman of the Assembly’s Ad-hoc Committee investigating alleged exorbitant hostel charges and bed space issues at the Ekiti State College of Nursing Science, EkSUTH, Hon. Babatunde Fawekun, during a meeting with stakeholders.

Fawekun instructed that the suspended student be allowed back into the institution upon writing an official letter of apology. He also called for the postponement of the forthcoming examinations, stating that this would provide ample time to resolve the ongoing crisis.

Seluwa was suspended by the school management, who described his role in the protests as “unruly and incitive.” However, the Assembly maintained that its intervention aims to secure the student’s academic future while preserving peace and unity in the state.

“Every student has a right to be heard. What we are doing is to ensure fairness and protect the integrity of our institutions,” Fawekun said.

Some concerned parents who attended the meeting expressed appreciation to the House of Assembly for what they described as a timely and people-oriented response. They decried the increase in hostel fees and the harsh treatment of students, urging the Assembly to further intervene by allowing students to sit for their exams while the hostel fee issue is being resolved.

The Assembly is expected to continue its oversight functions as it works towards a resolution that balances institutional stability with the rights of students.