Ekiti Judge pardons 25 inmates awaiting trial to decongest prison

No fewer than 25 inmates awaiting trial at the Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre are preparing to leave, as the Acting Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, finalizes plans to release them in an effort to ease the burden on the overcrowded facility.

The inmates were released not only to decongest the overcrowded correctional facility but also to offer hope to those who have demonstrated good behavior during their time in custody.

Of the 25 awaiting-trial inmates granted freedom, eight were released on bail, while 17 were discharged unconditionally.

The gesture was part of a routine custodial visit by the state judiciary to assess the conditions of inmates and review cases of prolonged detention.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, who led a delegation of senior judicial officers to the facility on Thursday, stated that the initiative underscores the judiciary’s commitment to upholding justice, fairness, and the fundamental rights of all citizens, including those in correctional custody.

“Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. The prolonged incarceration of persons awaiting trial without progress on their cases is not only unjust, it clogs our correctional facilities,” the judge remarked.

The Chief Judge emphasized that the exercise was conducted after a thorough review of each individual’s case file, including the nature of the alleged offense, the length of stay in custody, and the absence of credible prosecution.

He also warned those released to steer clear of crime, urging them to embrace the opportunity for reform and reintegration into society.

The Ekiti State Controller of Corrections, Olatunde Ogunsakin, commended the judiciary for the gesture, describing it as a timely intervention that would ease congestion and promote better management of the facility.

“Today’s action is a demonstration of the human face of justice. These pardons will go a long way in reducing pressure on our custodial centre,” he stated.

Legal experts and civil society groups have also hailed the move, calling for continuous collaboration between the judiciary, law enforcement, and correctional authorities to tackle the challenges of pretrial detention across Nigeria.

The event underscores the importance of custodial reviews as a tool for promoting justice, fairness, and the rehabilitation of offenders in line with global best practices.