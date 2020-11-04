Ekiti Govt. uncovers over 300 ghost workers, ends controversial N20m monthly earnings

The Ekiti State Government has disclosed that it has uncovered no fewer than 362 ghost workers in local government across the state earning a combined N20 million monthly.

It explained that the revelation was coming after the government began a thorough investigation aimed at blocking all loopholes and eliminate all forms of ghost workers on the government payroll and end an era of fraud across the state civil service.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Adio Folayan, hinted that in achieving a fraud-free civil service, the Governor Kayode Fayemi-led government had set up committee to audit the local government staff towards identifying genuine and fake workers.

Speaking while presenting report of the State Staff Verification Committee to Fayemi in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, Folayan said that earlier preliminary findings put the ghost workers at 652.

According to him, further screening by the committee revealed that only 362 workers out of the initial figure were clarified to be on the government payroll as of June 2019.

”The committee recommends that all illegal salaries so far earned by the affected workers should be deducted from their pension and gratuity. It also recommended that all involved should be prosecuted for fraud, along with anyone or persons identified to be their accomplices,” he said.

The commissioner said there was need for the councils’ Heads of Department to start enforcing discipline and introduce other strict measures to eliminate all forms of fraud in their domain.

”They must introduce schedules of duties to their officers so that errant officers would be punished for any infraction,” he said.

Receiving the report, Fayemi expressed gratitude to members of the committee for their dedication and promised to look into the recommendations for immediate implementation.