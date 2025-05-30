Ekiti Govt. to go after tobacco cigarette smokers

In a bid to safeguard public health and uphold existing laws, the Ekiti State Government has announced plans to intensify action against individuals who smoke tobacco cigarettes in public places.

The government decried the rising consumption of tobacco among residents, particularly youths, warning that the trend has contributed to a surge in preventable illnesses across communities.

Speaking during the 2025 World No Tobacco Day held on Friday, the government cited data from the World Health Organization (WHO), which estimates that over seven million people die annually from tobacco use—a figure it says reinforces the need to shield citizens from its deadly effects.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Oyebanji Filani, said the programme was designed to educate the public on the dangers of tobacco use and expose the manipulative tactics employed by tobacco companies to attract users.

Filani, who was represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Olushola Igotun, stressed the importance of empowering communities with accurate information, tightening regulations, and supporting individuals who wish to quit tobacco use.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Director of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Akinbode Oluwafemi, condemned the growing influence of aggressive marketing strategies by tobacco producers, especially those promoting newer, more appealing products.

Oluwafemi urged stakeholders to confront these dangerous trends, calling on the chairmen of the state’s 16 local government areas to assess their political will, funding for tobacco control, inter-agency collaboration, and community engagement in addressing the menace.