Ekiti Govt. to commence mobile COVID-19 testing

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Ekiti State Government has revealed that it is set to commence operation of a mobile coronavirus testing laboratory within the state, saying that the facility would boost the region’s response to the deadly global pandemic.

It said that the mobile testing station would be fully equipped with vital assessment instruments and that it would increase the state’s coronavirus testing capacity while improving response to the rising health crisis.

The State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, who made the disclosure through a post on his social media page on Friday, revealed that the mobile testing laboratory would be facilitated in partnership with the genomics research, services, and development company, 54gene.

He stated that the mobile laboratory had been accredited for coronavirus testing by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and that the research company would provide the support and molecular science skills needed for the operation of the facility.

According to the governor, the testing facility would be maintained in order to ensure that it remained functional within the state even after the pandemic had abated, saying that such move would increase Ekiti’s molecular testing capacity ahead of future incidents.

