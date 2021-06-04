Ekiti Govt. slashes appointees salaries, suspends minimum wage implementation

The Ekiti State Government has slashed salaries of political appointees and also suspended minimum wage implementation for workers on GL 07 to GL 12 in line with the government’s commitment to mitigate economic challenges and emerging financial constraints arising from reduction in Federal Allocation accruing to Ekiti.

As said, the state’s Governor, Kayode Fayemi, political office holders and other top government functionaries would be making sacrifices of 25 per cent reduction in their monthly salaries for three months effective from May to July 2021. It added that the officers on Grade Level 07 to Grade Level 12 would also be put on hold for three months effective from May to July 2021.

The approval, the government said, followed recent agreement reached with leadership of Organised Labour after series of meetings on the latest state of finance occasioned by a shortfall in allocations from Federation Account. It added that the agreement was sealed and signed by the representatives of the government and leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) in Ado Ekiti on Friday.

During the meeting, it was also agreed that the monthly Running Grants (RGs) released to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on monthly basis would be slashed to reflect current economic reality.

In ensuring transparent dealing, the stakeholders also agreed that an Economic Review Committee would henceforth meet monthly (five days after Federation Accounts Allocation Committee release) to keep Labour abreast of the financial position of the State and actions to be taken.

Confirming the development on Friday, the Head of Service, Olapeju Babafemi, said that the agreement followed the transparency nature of the governor who had earlier open up on the state’s financial position and how to address the challenges.

Babafemi, who addressed a joint press conference with the Organised Labour in Ado Ekiti after the pact was signed, commended the union leaders for their sacrifice and understanding, expressing optimism that Ekiti will successfully navigate through the period of financial challenges.

On his part, the JNC Chairman, Comrade Kayode Fatomiluyi, who spoke on behalf of Labour, appreciated the political class for sacrificing 25 per cent of their monthly salaries and also hailed the government for making efforts that would not lead to retrenchment of workers.

“The labour leadership believes in dialogue and subjecting itself to arguments logically and scientifically and bowing to superior argument. We urge the government to adhere strictly to this agreement,” he said.

