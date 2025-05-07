Ekiti Govt. seals water factory for contravening hygiene standard

The Ekiti State Government, through its Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, has sealed a sachet water factory in the Ekute area of Ado-Ekiti over poor hygiene and unsafe production practices.

The pure water factory was shut down after it was found to be operating without the necessary permits and license, rendering its operations illegal.

According to the ministry, the factory was also discovered to be using an unapproved and unsafe water source, posing a serious health risk to consumers.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Tosin Aluko, explained that the unwholesome practice could trigger an outbreak of disease, hence the need for urgent government intervention.

Aluko added that the factory had violated several standards and requirements for sachet water production, posing a serious risk to public health.

She said the action was part of ongoing efforts to enforce strict compliance with environmental and public health regulations across the state.

Speaking further, she warned that the government will not hesitate to take decisive action against any business found breaching public health and environmental guidelines.

“This should serve as a warning to all water producers and business operators to prioritize health and safety standards or face similar sanctions,” the ministry stated.

The government, meanwhile, assured residents that routine inspections will continue, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring a safe environment for all.