Ekiti Govt., Microsoft partner on training 2,000 youths, others

The Ekiti State Government and Microsoft Nigeria have announced that the duo would be joining forces to train no fewer than 2,000 unemployed and underemployed youths across the state on new digital skills through the Global Skilling Initiative (GSI). They explained that the programme, designed by Microsoft, and its partners, LinkedIn and GitHub, would help young people across the state acquire skills needed to position them for employability in the post-COVID-19 marketplace.

The state government said it would be paying for certification examinations of up to 2000 residents in various skills of their choice through the programme to improve their credentials.

Through a statement released on its social media page, the government explained that entrepreneurs and business owners can also participate in the programme to build capacity of their various employees to promote professionalism, improved work output, and excellent service delivery. It claimed that the collaboration meant that Ekiti becomes the first state in Nigeria to partner Microsoft towards providing access to the GSI for its unemployed population as part of Governor Kayode Fayemi ’s strategic actions to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

“Applicants will be trained on various skills such as; Customer Service, Digital Marketing, Financial Analysis, Graphics Designing, IT Support/Help Desk Technology, Project Management, Sales Development, Data Analysis, IT Administration, and Software Development. Successful participants will acquire industry-recognized IT Certification.

“The partnership is part of the State Government’s strategic focus on the Ekiti knowledge zone initiative and ensures that Ekiti develops a talent pool that will make it an attractive destination for both domestic and international technology companies. It also reinforces the Ekiti heritage of being a knowledge-driven society. The Global Skilling Initiative is Microsoft’s response to help 25 million people worldwide acquire new digital skills for the COVID-19 economy. Microsoft’s response to help 25 million people worldwide acquire new digital skills for the COVID-19 economy.