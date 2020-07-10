Ekiti Govt. kicks off insurance scheme, targets 10,000 residents 

As part of measures to ensure quality healthcare delivery for its residents, the Ekiti State Government has kicked off its Health Insurance Scheme (SHIS) to cater to health care needs of the poor and vulnerable statewide. It explained that the scheme which was under the Universal Health Coverage was to ensure efficient and timely treatment of residents irrespective of their background or pocket. The state’s Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said the scheme is designed to reach no fewer than 10,000 pregnant women and children who are to enjoy quality healthcare delivery offered by the government without going bankrupt and resorting to unsafe modes of healthcare due to poverty.

Speaking after launching the health scheme take-off on Friday in Ado Ekiti, Fayemi reiterated that which is to give succour to the poor and needy with no financial burden.

“the government had prepared grounds that would prevent untimely death of citizens, on account of inability to pay for health services. We are here to prepare for quality health delivery for our people, though we don’t pray to fall sick. This scheme will ensure efficient, effective and timely treatment, with no financial burden attached.

“The scheme was initiated under our maternal healthcare delivery in 2010 and the objective is to guarantee universal healthcare coverage with no financial burden for our citizens. We are also sure that the SHIS will guarantee continued access to quality healthcare for all and prevent untimely death on account of poverty.

“With SHIS in Ekiti, nobody will be turned away from hospital for not holding money. We are starting with pregnant women and children under five years, other groups will be incorporated as they register,” he said.

According to him, the state government renovated 16 primary healthcare facilities across the state to kick-start the scheme, so as to reduce the burden of going several kilometres to access treatment.

“With SHIS, our people will not go bankrupt or die suddenly due to the lack of finance to seek effective and quality treatment for any ailment,” Fayemi assured.