Ekiti Govt. earmarks N19.8b for water projects

The Ekiti State Government has disclosed that it has earmarked N19.8 billion for various water projects across the state and that plans had been concluded to commence the projects in the nine local government areas of the state.

It explained that the projects had become imperative to address bottlenecks in critical water supply services to households across the state.

The State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, maintained that the project was part of his administration’s commitment to improving the living conditions of the communities in all the nine local government areas.

The Governor, through a statement released on the government’s social media page on Thursday, said the project which will be jointly funded by the government and its development partners, was to ensure access to safe drinking water, sanitation and to improve the efficiency of ongoing Open Defecation Campaign

“The Government of Ekiti State under the leadership of Dr. Kayode Fayemi is embarking on the largest water project in the history of the State with support from development partners, at a cost of N19.8 billion.

“The project includes the complete rehabilitation of two major dams (Ero & Egbe) as well as the installation of water transmission and reticulation units across communities in Ekiti State.

“The rehabilitation of Egbe Dam is part of the EKSG-World Bank project in Ekiti State. The Egbe Dam serves five (5) Local Government Areas (Gbonyin, Ekiti East, Emure, Ise-Orun, and Ado-Ekiti) — spanning 20+ communities.

“Transmission pipelines, which span over 251km, are being laid across Ekiti State as part of the State Third National Urban Water project – a project in partnership with the World Bank.

“This project, on completion, will ensure that the dams supply potable water to nine (9) Local Government Areas including Ado Ekiti.

The water rehabilitation program is also important to improve the efficiency of the ongoing Open Defecation Campaign in Ekiti State,”