Ekiti Govt. dissolves traditional council, appoints new chairman

The Ekiti State Government has dissolved the State Council of traditional rulers, chaired by the Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro, following the expiration of the council’s tenure.

The government noted that the government’s action was sequel to the expiration of the council, whose two-year tenure expires on July 31, 2025.

The dissolution is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Deputy Governor, Victor Ogunje, on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

The statement said the state government has appointed the Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Adejimi Adu, as the new chairman of the council.

Adu will succeed the outgoing chairman of the council and Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro.

The statement said that the date for the swearing-in of the chairman, to be performed by the governor, would be announced later.

It appreciated the immediate past chairman and members of his council for their patriotism in partnering with the state government, not only to protect the traditional institution but also to raise the bar of governance in Ekiti State.