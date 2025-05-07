Ekiti Govt. cuts down prices for Cocoa, oil palm seedling

In a bold step to improve agricultural output and build climate resilience, the Ekiti State Government has launched a distribution initiative for improved oil palm and cocoa seedlings. As part of the program, Governor Biodun Oyebanji has approved a 50% price reduction on the seedlings, making them more accessible to farmers across the state.

The initiative mirrors a similar support scheme earlier implemented for food crop farmers and is aimed at revamping tree crop production. By subsidizing the cost of improved seedlings, the government hopes to encourage both legacy and emerging farmers to embrace modern farming practices and invest in long-term agricultural sustainability.

According to the state’s Ministry of Agriculture, the improved seedlings have higher yield potential and are more resistant to pests, diseases, and extreme weather conditions. Legacy farmers are expected to use the opportunity to replace aging, less productive trees, while new entrants into the sector can establish fresh plantations with improved planting materials.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to driving agribusiness and ensuring food security. He said the support initiative aligns with his broader economic development strategy to reposition Ekiti as a hub for agrarian investment and export-oriented produce.

In addition to distributing improved seedlings, the government has declared a renewed effort to address bush burning in farm settlements. Officials say uncontrolled burning not only destroys farmland but also undermines state-wide efforts to boost agricultural productivity.

The Ministry warned that bush burning remains a major challenge to sustainable agriculture and emphasized the need for community-based awareness and enforcement of environmental protection measures. Farmers are urged to adopt safer and more modern land-clearing methods that preserve the ecosystem and safeguard long-term yields.