Ekiti Govt. approves ICT education for primary schools, begins implementation

As part of measures to prepares pupils for digital reality of the 21st century, the Ekiti State Government has approved a new education policy that priorities teaching of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), from primary schools.

It explained that the policy had become imperative to ensure students across the state are introduced to ICT and learn basic digital skills from primary level which would be followed up in their secondary and tertiary level as part of measures to prepares students for the global emerging market.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Chief Muyiwa Olumilua, said that the approval for teaching of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), from primary schools was part of decisions taken late Friday at a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council, presided over by Gov. Kayode Fayemi.

The Commissioner, through a statement released to newsmen on Sunday, noted that the Executive Council approved the development of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), policy in education for both primary and secondary schools across the state.

“This is in furtherance of one of the major pillars of the Fayemi-led administration, which is the Knowledge-Economy

“The Policy was approved to fulfill the quest to commence ICT education right from our basic schools in Ekiti and to embrace a structured approach in building a robust, scalable, and sustainable ICT culture.

“The need to ensure that global practices are put in place so that teaching/leaning will deliver and produce world-class products cannot be overemphasized,” he said.

Olumilua further explained that the step would boost ICT know-how among the citizens and expand the scope of knowledge for more opportunities in the global community.

The Commissioner said the proposed policy would also cover six thematic areas which include: human capital development, infrastructure, awareness and communication, governance, financing, as well as monitoring and evaluation.