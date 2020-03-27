Ekiti Gov. tests negative for coronavirus

By Temitope Akintoye,

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has revealed that the results for his coronavirus tests have been received and that he has been certified negative for the deadly global pandemic which is presently ravaging the nation.

It would be recalled that Fayemi had disclosed that he had submitted himself for testing and placed himself on self-isolation, following possible exposure to the contagious viral infection, which he however had shown no symptoms for.

He made the disclosure by a tweet on his official tweeter handle, @kfayemi, on Friday, and called for people of the state, and Nigerians in general, to continue observing precautionary measures as advised by medical experts.

Fayemi reiterated that Covid-19 is real, and urged for people to take it serious while avoiding complacency concerning the disease, which he said could pose danager to successfully nullifying pandemic in the country.