Ekiti Gov-elect consults Lagos Police boss, ex-minister on devt. agenda

The Ekiti State Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, has met two other prominent indigenes of the state, in furtherance of his ongoing consultations with stakeholders both within the state and abroad, in a bid to chart a new course for the state.

The two people were a former Minister of Health and Chairman, Juli Pharmacy, Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, and Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi.

As gathered, the governor-elect met both personalities during a visit to Lagos, to get their input on his policy plan for the state ahead of his swearing-in ceremony; while Adelusi-Adeluyi hails from Ado Ekiti, Alabi is an indigene of Ilawe Ekiti, in Ekiti South West.

The meeting was confirmed by Oyebanji’s Media Assistant, Raheem Akingbolu, through a statement released on Sunday and made available to newsmen.

During the meeting held at Adelusi-Adeluyi’s house in Ikeja GRA yesterday, Oyebanji said the meeting was fruitful and targeted at harnessing professionals and experts from Ekiti extraction to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

“The two Ekiti sons are trailblazers who have contributed in no small measure to national development. For instance, Prince Adelusi-Adeluyi, a top corporate player, is the first and perhaps the only Pharmacist to have served as Minister of Health in Nigeria. He is also the Chairman of Juli Plc, the first indigenously promoted company quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, among other achievements.

“Mr. Alabi, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, is a career police officer, with a track record of excellence. Before he was transferred to Lagos where he’s currently redefining policing to enhance good security, he had recorded brilliant feats in various states. At this crucial time of Ekiti development, we need their experiences and those of others to deepen governance,” Oyebanji stated.

Oyebanji said the ongoing consultation with Ekiti stakeholders and leaders within and outside the state would continue till his inauguration in October, adding that regular consultation with stakeholders will be a major feature of his administration’s Public policy.

