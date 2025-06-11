Ekiti female hotel staff dies minutes after resuming for duty

The Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the sudden death of a female staff member at a popular hotel located along NTA Road in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

As gathered, the deceased staff resumed to commence her duty and mid into the completing the shift, she slumped and was pronounced dead by medical experts after.

It was learnt that the female staff collapsed in one of the hotel’s bathrooms and was discovered minutes after the incident occurred by her colleagues.

A staff, who does not want his name mentioned, said: “She was one of our colleagues and there were no signs of illness before the incident. It was sudden and unexpected. We did everything we could to revive her before taking her to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival. It was truly shocking and devastating”.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the female staff demise, disclosed that preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased slumped and died yesterday.

Abutu stated that police operatives responded promptly after being alerted by the deceased colleagues at the hotel, to ascertain what transpired before and after the tragedy occurred.

“Yes, the workers at the hotel informed us about the incident on Tuesday morning, and we immediately went to the hospital where the corpse was taken,” the PPRO said.

He added that some of the deceased’s co-workers have been invited for questioning to assist in the ongoing investigation.

“Let me also inform you that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the actual cause of death,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police has disclosed that efforts have been intensified to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.