Ekiti ex-governor, Oni, prepares for new party after PDP guber primary defeat

An Ekiti State former Governor, Segun Oni, has announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he contested to become the party’s governorship candidate for the June 18 election in the state,

Oni said that the reason for jumping the ship to another party was to ensure that he achieve his dream of liberating the state and to boost Ekiti’s global and local status as well as lay a legacy for the state.

The former governor’s defection from the PDP came barely 10 days after he lost the gubernatorial poll primary to the candidate favoured by another ex-governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Oni was defeated by Bisi Kolawole, who is now the PDP candidate, in the party’s governorship primary which held in Ado Ekiti on January 26.

Confirming his defection, the Director of Media in the Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, said, “We have just said bye-bye to the PDP and ‘Oga’ (Segun Oni) thanked all the people who worked with him and dissolved all the structures that ran the purported primary in the PDP”.

The defection, as gathered, came barely three years after returning to the PDP after a five years stay among the All Progressives Congress (APC) and later returned in 2019.

Although Ogunsuyi did not disclose the party to which Oni was defecting, insinuations were rife that Oni had concluded arrangement to fly the flag of the All Progressives Grand Alliance for the governorship election.

The former campaign spokesperson said, “What we have now is a confluence of people called Segun Oni Movement. By next week, we should have sorted ourselves out and know where we (party) are going in line with Independent National Electoral Commission timetable”.

The former commissioner said that Oni left “because the PDP is a cult. Segun Oni has been consistent in the search for truth, truth in Nigerian politics means you will be persecuted and all that has been happening. When you are consistently in the search for truth and fair play, those things have no value in Nigerian politics”.

A former PDP State Publicity Secretary, Jackson Adebayo, who corroborated Ogunsuyi’s claim, said, “We will unveil the name of our new party by Tuesday.

Adebayo said, “The people of Ekiti have decided that they want Segun Oni on any platform. And he hearkened to their calls. In fact, it was the image of Segun Oni that has been promoting the PDP in Ekiti State. And once the PDP has decided to kill itself, we have to take a bow and leave.

“Ekiti people will not leave Segun Oni alone to go like that because they can’t see any other person that can deliver what Oni has been doing for them. So, it is the voice of the people. As it is now, both the PDP and the All Progressives Congress will be contesting against the people of Ekiti. And the symbol of the people of Ekiti State is Segun Oni,” he said.

