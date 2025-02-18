Ekiti deputy governor’s mother passes on at 97

The Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Monisade Afuye, has announced the passing of her mother, Esther Adegboye, who died in the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 97.

The deputy governor eulogized her late mother as a caring, resourceful, and dedicated community leader whose absence would leave a significant void.

In a personally signed statement, the deputy governor described her mother as a matriarch and a pillar of strength, whose contributions to her community and family would remain indelible.

“With a heart full of praise and glory to Almighty God, we announce the passing of our matriarch, Olori Iyalaje Adegboye of Akayejo Ruling House of Ikere Kingdom. She is survived by extended family members, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Burial arrangements will be announced later,” Afuye said.

She noted that Olori Adegboye’s legacy of fostering unity and development in Ikere Ekiti would forever be cherished.

“The Ikere Ekiti Community and Akayejo Royal Dynasty will fondly remember Mrs. Adegboye for her priceless contributions to community development and her quest to foster unity in the town for accelerated progress,” she added.

The deputy governor prayed for God’s comfort for the family and eternal rest for her mother’s soul.

Meanwhile, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has commiserated with his deputy over the loss.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, the governor described Olori Adegboye’s death as the end of a dignified era, considering the impactful life she lived.

Oyebanji praised the late Olori Adegboye as an honest and resourceful community leader who played a significant role in women’s mobilization and empowerment in Ikere Ekiti.

“The good deeds of the deceased overtly reflected in the qualities of her children, who are not only doing exceedingly well in their chosen careers but always exhibit virtues of loyalty, honesty, and reliability at their duty posts,” the governor stated.

He added, “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye, her siblings, and the entire Akayejo Ruling House of Ikere Ekiti on the passing of this quintessential community leader. Evidently, Mama lived a good life and left legacies of selfless service, diligence, and loyalty.”

The governor urged the deputy governor and the family to take solace in the exemplary life their mother lived. He also prayed for God’s comfort and eternal rest for the deceased.

In a show of solidarity, Governor Oyebanji paid a condolence visit to the deputy governor at her official residence within the Government House Complex in Ado Ekiti.