Ekiti court remands 33yrs old man for stealing

An Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court has ordered the remand of a 33-year-old man, Baderinwa Waheed for allegedly stealing an N-Power beneficiary’s five months N150,000 stipend, forgery, and fraud.

The defendant was said to have conspired with an accomplice, Tiamiyu Salimot to commit a computer-related forgery and log into an N-POWER beneficiary dashboard, Adeola Olofin and defrauded her of the said sum.

Waheed and Salimot was said to have changed Olofin’s password, name and account number, thereby causing her to lose five months’ N-POWER stipend calculated at N150,000.

The victim, whose phone developed a technological fault, was said to have forwarded her N-POWER log in details to the defendant to help her check for messages without suspecting any foul play but the defendant lied that there was no message.

After several months, the victim was said to have discovered that the defendant hacked her account and diverted her details to his wife, who had collected her stipends for five months.

During the court proceedings on Friday, in Ado Ekiti, the prosecutor, Olaolu Olayinka, disclosed that the defendant committed the offenses sometime in March 2021 in Ado-Ekiti.

Olayinka said that the offenses contravened Section 14(1), (2) and (3) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention) Act, 2015, and the plea of the defendant was not taken.

On his part, the Chief Magistrate, Bankole Oluwasanmi, was said to have ordered that Waheed be remanded pending advice from the office of the state director of public prosecutions.

Oluwasanmi further adjourned the case until June 20 for further hearing.

