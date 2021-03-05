Ekiti concessions Ikogosi Resort for tourist attraction, revenue drive

The Ekiti State Government, through its investment company, the Fountain Holding Limited (FHL), has concessioned the Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort to a hospitality management company, IrinAjo, to manage for a period of 15 years.

The Ikogosi Resort, which was revived and fully operational during the first tenure of Governor Kayode Fayemi, was abandoned and left to rot by the succeeding administration. The Ekiti State government said the concessioning of the resort comes after a long search to secure a private investor to rehabilitate and take over the operation of the resort.

During the signing ceremony, the CEO of IrinAjo, Adedamola Idowu said the company was inspired by the ‘beautiful and uncommon phenomenon’ the resort is, adding that he intends to further push the global acclaim of the resort further than it is.

Idowu said though there are challenges, he has a master plan to reposition the facility in two phases – first, to return it to operational capacity and to expand the facility – which will be completed before December 2021. The travelled tourism expert also assured tourists of a standard hospitality and tourism destination that will offer a wide range of services that will cater to their individual, organisational, educational, and academic needs.

Present at the concession signing ceremony were the GMD/CEO, FHL, Oska Seyi Aiyeleso, GM Business Development, FHL, Kunle Oladele, and the Group Accountant, FHL, Femi Ayeni.

Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort is a unique hospitality facility with a rare natural warm spring with a confluence of warm and cold water maintaining their thermal properties. The facility which has been developed with 91 rooms of different cadres, a unique warm spring swimming pool, 320-seater amphitheatre, 150-seater mini hall with training aids, and a 500-seater conference hall, is being concessioned to improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Ekiti State