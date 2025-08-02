Ekiti: Before we crucify Oyebanji

I have only met him once, and I am not sure he knows me. Therefore, this intervention is being made as part of my efforts to contribute to political discourse by promoting accurate information and countering the spread of unverified claims, half-truths, and propaganda.

Lately, I’ve come across a series of narratives suggesting that there are plots to edge Dr. Kayode Fayemi out of the APC political space in Ekiti. I find it surprising and concerning that both Fayemi and Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who are well aware of the facts, have chosen to keep sealed lips.

Let me, however, caution that their continued silence on this matter could inflict more political damage than good. If you don’t want to come out to tell true story in the public, you need to engage your inner circles. Share with them the true account of events and make it clear that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu bears no responsibility for the current allegations being circulated.

For those who may not know, Governor Oyebanji began his political journey in Ekiti well before Dr. Fayemi came onto the scene in 2006. Nevertheless, he has consistently deferred to Fayemi’s leadership. In that spirit, he reached out to Fayemi to help convene a stakeholders’ meeting ahead of the planned endorsement rally. The governor was apprehensive. He wanted a good outing. Fayemi agreed and summoned the meeting.

Unfortunately for Fayemi, due to his recent hobnobbing with elements within the ADC, some stakeholders, without consulting the governor, assumed the meeting was about aligning with the ADC. As a result, they mobilised among themselves and resolved not to attend.

The meeting eventually held, but attendance was scanty. Even at that, Fayemi made some uncomplimentary remarks during the meeting. He was miffed that some key stakeholders did not attend and concluded that the governor may have set him up for embarrassment. Governor Oyebanji thereafter reached out to Fayemi and even travelled to Lagos to plead with and assure the former governor that there was no truth in the narrative. Unfortunately, his appeal fell on deaf ears.

It was therefore not surprising that Fayemi shunned the endorsement rally for the governor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Yet, the event turned out to be a resounding success. Former Governor Ayodele Fayose stole the show with his appearance at the rally. However, this was not the governor’s doing, and he should not be held responsible or blamed for it. Fayemi, sadly, played into the hands of those who seek to isolate him. However, the earlier he retraces his steps, the better for his political relevance.