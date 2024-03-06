Ekiti APC chairman passes on after brief illness

The Chairman, Ekiti chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Omotosho, has been confirmed dead after a brief illness in the state.

Omotosho’s death which has sent shockwaves through the political community especially among APC members, came barely eight months after he was abducted and released by gunmen in the state.

He was said to have died yesterday night the exact nature of the illness that claimed his life has not been disclosed by the family.

Confirming the development, the Chairman of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area, Gbenga Oluwatuyi, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the deceased family, describing the former chairman as a man worthy of emulation for young politicians.

In his condolence message, Oluwatuyi described the demise of Omotosho, who is a legal practitioner, as a shocking and sardonic news that represents a significant loss to the party, the state, and indeed the entire nation.

He highlighted Omotosho’s invaluable contributions to the APC and governance in Ekiti State, noting his legacy of wisdom, knowledge, and integrity which continues to inspire.

The council boss extended his deepest condolences to Governor Biodun Oyebanji and all members of the APC in Ekiti State, emphasizing the patriotism and commitment displayed by Barrister Omotosho throughout his lifetime.

He praised Omotosho’s virtues, which he deemed worthy of emulation, and acknowledged his significant contributions to the development of Ekiti State and the APC.

During this challenging period of mourning, Oluwatuyi expressed his heartfelt sympathies and prayers for comfort and strength to Omotosho’s family, the APC family, and all who were touched by his life.

He concluded by praying for the repose of Omotosho’s soul and hoped that his memory would serve as a beacon of inspiration to all.

The passing of Barrister Paul Omotosho has undoubtedly left a void in the political landscape of Ekiti State, but his legacy of service and dedication will continue to resonate in the hearts of all who knew him.