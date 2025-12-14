Ekiti: A focus on proven delivery

The goal from day one for the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, aka BAO, has been to build a State that works for everyone, across all strata, from farmers to traders and artisans. In other words, that Oyebanji has been investing in the people, infrastructure, and in systems that promote fairness, innovation, sustainable growth and security has not come as a surprise. The progress the government has made so far is a reflection of what is possible when leadership meets genuine public interest.

Since assuming office in 2022, BAO has initiated radical restructuring to improve the state’s economy. He has created new ministries, agencies, and boards to promote development across the state. As of August 2023, Ekiti State’s internally generated revenue (IGR) has seen an upward trend, with revenue performance at 103% and a budgetary capital performance of 60.6%. Efforts to eliminate existing loopholes that impede revenue collection are ongoing.

A total sum of N1.5 billion has been allocated for the expansion and rehabilitation of 177 primary healthcare centres to enhance healthcare delivery. Efforts also include improving electricity supply and constructing access roads to support industrial development. This includes connecting several towns and villages to the national grid and revitalizing ongoing road projects like Ado-Iworoko road, Ilawe-Igbara Odo road, Ilawe-Igede road, Ikole-Ara-Isinbode road, Ado township road, and more.

The state government has recruited 2,000 teachers and initiated the construction of two Model Schools in Ikere and Ikole to improve access to education and raise the state’s ranking in public examinations. The old Civil Service Commission building has been reshaped and rehabilitated to house a new Customary Court of Appeal, for the overall purpose of facilitating the swift administration of justice. Efforts are also underway to connect the agricultural zone to the national grid to boost agriculture and create job opportunities for the youth, which will help curb joblessness and crime.

In Ekiti, the commitment to development, prosperity, and the welfare of the people is a central focus of the administration. The administration has introduced mobile health initiatives and improved access to quality care in underserved areas. Reconstruction and expansion of major roads across all senatorial districts have eased movement, boosted commerce, and connected rural communities to urban centers in an environment of sustainable peace and security.

Oyebanji’s inclusive leadership style has fostered unity, peace, and a sense of ownership among Ekiti citizens. His administration listens, learns, and leads with the people at the center of every decision. BAO has not been reckless with spending. This is confirmed by the consistent ranking of Ekiti State top in fiscal responsibility, budget transparency and civil service reforms. The governor has also strengthened some functional institutions, such as the ultra-modern Ministry of Works Complex at Ajilosun in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, which stands as a symbol of order and efficiency.

A critical examination of Ekiti state’s economy under Oyebanji reveals a strategic focus on key sectors. A review of economic activities in the state underscores the pivotal role of agriculture as a catalyst for development. The relationship between agricultural productivity and industrialization is clear, with the former serving as a foundation for the latter. Indeed, the approach recognizes the interconnectedness of economic development and the need for a holistic strategy that prioritizes agriculture as a driver of progress.

The Oyebanji-led government has prioritized economic growth. He has also invested in infrastructure development, including road construction and renovation. Over 350 kilometers of roads have been covered, with 126 kilometers completed across all the sixteen local government areas. Add to this the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport project, which has made significant progress in Oyebanji’s time, with the Federal Government granting approval for commercial flight operations effective October 4, 2025. With its inauguration of commercial flights on December 10, 2025, the project is expected to boost the state’s economy, particularly in agribusiness, tourism, commerce, and medical tourism.

Oyebanji’s administration has rehabilitated over 1,000 classrooms and constructed 30 new ones. The Smart School initiative at some Government Colleges is another notable project. Additionally, the Ekiti Youth Economic Empowerment Programme (E-YEEP) has provided grants, vocational training, and business support to thousands of young entrepreneurs.

The administration has supported farmers with inputs, credit, mechanized tools, and guaranteed offtake markets. The Ilumoba-Ijesa-Isu to Ikole 33kV line is an example of efforts made at improving electricity supply, while 121 boreholes have been rehabilitated and 110 solar-powered water pumps installed for schools and health centers.

The Ekiti State Food Security Project, including the Ile-Eye Aggregation Hub and Ounje Ekiti retail outlet, aims to solve post-harvest losses, inadequate storage, hoarding, and exploitation by middlemen. The ‘Bring Back the Youths in Agriculture’ initiative has provided training and funding for young farmers, while the Ekiti State Agricultural Farm powerhouse focuses on maize and cassava production.

Ekiti State has made significant strides in enhancing security, with BAO’s administration implementing various measures to protect citizens. The state has been recognized as one of the most peaceful in Nigeria, thanks to the governor’s proactive approach to addressing security challenges.

Beyond physical infrastructure and sectoral reforms, Governor Oyebanji has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the social contract, particularly with the state’s workforce and retirees. His administration has consistently prioritized the timely payment of salaries, pensions, and gratuities, settling substantial arrears inherited from previous eras. This commitment to fiscal stability and the welfare of civil servants – including the continuous implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) – has restored morale, earned the trust of labour unions, and reaffirmed the dignity of public service in Ekiti State.

Furthermore, the administration is strategically positioning Ekiti for the 21st-century economy by investing heavily in the digital future. Initiatives like the ongoing Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKZ) project, complemented by the launch of the Ekiti Startup Garage, are designed to harness the state’s intellectual capital. These efforts aim to create a thriving hub for innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship, ultimately generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs and injecting new capital into the state’s economy by fostering a globally competitive digital workforce.

Again, thanks to the governor’s deliberate investments in farming and allied activities. His strategic moves have also yielded impressive governance results, ranking 5th in Nigeria’s governance performance index with a score of 64.5%, according to the CIAPS Governance Performance Index (CGPI) report. These achievements are expected to create jobs and improve residents’ livelihoods.

These are just a few of the achievements that demonstrate Oyebanji’s commitment to Ekiti State’s development and his vision for a prosperous future. Reflecting their impact, BAO has earned himself accolades and recognitions from various institutions and organizations for his outstanding leadership and development initiatives in the State.

Oyebanji indeed deserves a second term in office. Since he has laid the credentials for good governance, he deserves the trust and confidence of the people. Having delivered on his promises, he should be given the opportunity to serve again.

●Mrs. Alatise wrote from Ilawe, Ekiti State.