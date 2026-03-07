Ekiti 2026: Sustaining the BAO effect

In the volatile theater of Nigerian statecraft, where the pendulum often swings between populist rhetoric and detached elitism, Ekiti State is currently witnessing a rare alignment of purpose. As the June 20, 2026, gubernatorial election approaches, the conversation among the Omoluabi – the people of honour – is no longer about the mere survival of a political party, but the preservation of a governance philosophy. This phenomenon, dubbed the “BAO Effect”, represents a profound shift in the sociological and political fabric of the ‘Fountain of Knowledge.’

At the heart of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji’s administration is a philosophical departure from the “strongman” archetype of African politics. Historically, Ekiti politics was defined by sharp ideological polarities and high-octane friction. BAO, as Oyebanji is popularly called, has introduced a sedative to this turbulence: the Philosophy of Inclusivity.

Unlike his predecessors who often governed through the lens of combat, Oyebanji has adopted a “home-grown” humility. He has successfully bridged the gap between the various political dynasties of the state – bringing together former governors Niyi Adebayo, Ayodele Fayose, Segun Oni and Kayode Fayemi under a singular umbrella of state interest. This has de-escalated the “permanent campaign” mode that usually drains state resources and social capital. By validating the contributions of his rivals, he hasn’t just won a political game; he has healed a fractured social psyche.

The BAO administration is anchored on six development pillars: Youth Development and Job Creation; Human Capital Development; Agriculture and Rural Development; Infrastructure and Industrialization; Arts, Culture, and Tourism; and Governance. These are not merely bullet points on a campaign flyer; they are the metrics of a renewed social contract. In a state where education is the primary industry, the rehabilitation of over 900 primary schools and 203 secondary schools is a direct investment in the state’s future intellectual currency. By recruiting over 2,000 teachers and 353 ICT specialists, the government is ensuring that the “Fountain of Knowledge” does not run dry in the face of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

As we are also aware, the “BAO Effect” is most visible in the rural-urban link. Ekiti remains an agrarian society, yet for decades, the farmer was the forgotten stakeholder. Oyebanji’s intervention—clearing 5,000 hectares of land for cluster farming and supporting 2,000 farmers with processing equipment—has shifted the narrative from subsistence to commercial viability.

The ongoing construction of 100km of farm-to-market roads is a masterstroke in rural sociology. It reduces the “waste” of labor and produce, ensuring that the wealth created in the soil actually reaches the pocket of the tiller. This is the essence of Shared Prosperity: an economic model where growth is not a top-down trickle, but a bottom-up swell.

Critics often view infrastructure through the lens of “concrete and coal”, but in Ekiti, it is a tool for social integration. The completion of the Ekiti State Cargo Airport and the aggressive renewal of road networks in Ado-Ekiti, Ikere, and the hinterlands are not just about transport; they are about opening the state to the federation.

The “BAO Effect” has turned Ekiti into a construction site of necessity rather than vanity. Whether it is the Ijigbo-Okeyinmi flyover or the renovation of general hospitals, or the construction of Itawure-Aramoko-Iyin-Ado Ekiti Road, the focus remains on the “Common Man’s” access to basic dignity. When a governor pays N1.2 billion in gratuities to pensioners or provides a free mass transit scheme for civil servants, he is not just “spending money” – he is restoring faith in the institution of government.

As we look towards 2026, the question for the Ekiti voter is simple: Why change a winning team? The political landscape of Ekiti has historically been characterized by “one-term” cycles for the progressive party due to internal acrimony. However, the 2025 APC primary, which saw Oyebanji emerge as a consensus candidate through a process of mutual understanding, suggests that the state has finally achieved political maturity.

Under BAO, Ekiti has been adjudged one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria. In an era of national insecurity, this stability is the greatest gift a leader can give his people. By making town hall meetings and citizen engagement compulsory for budget preparation, Oyebanji has democratized the treasury. The people no longer receive what the government thinks they need; they receive what they have asked for. The empowerment of 120 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) with kits and cash isn’t just charity; it is the recognition of full citizenship for a marginalized group.

The 2026 election will be a referendum on the “BAO Effect.” It will be a choice between returning to the era of political gladiators or sustaining a period of calm, methodical progress. Governor Oyebanji has proven that you do not need to shout to be heard, and you do not need to tear down others to build a state. His leadership is a testament to the fact that governance is about people, not power.

To sustain the BAO effect is to choose a future where every Ekiti child has a school, every farmer has a road, and every citizen has a voice. The momentum is undeniable; the trajectory is clear. For Ekiti, 2026 is not just an election year, it is a commitment to the continuity of excellence.

●Adesanmi wrote from Ogotun, Ekiti State.