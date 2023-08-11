Eight worshippers die inside collapsed mosque in kaduna

No fewer than eight worshippers have been called informed to have died and seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries when the Zaria Central Mosque in Kaduna state collapsed.

Before the building caved in, it was gathered that there were cracks on the wall, indicating that the mosque building was already distressed.

Confirming the incident on Friday, the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli, said the victims were observing the Asr prayer around 4pm when the incident occurred.

He said: “We had earlier observed a crack on the wall of the mosque yesterday, and was planning to deploy team of civil engineers to effect repairs, when this unfortunate incident happened.”

While condoling the family of the deceased, the monarch directed that people should pray outside the mosque pending the repairs were completed on the religious house.

The Emir directed that funeral prayer of all the corpses would be observed at 8.30pm at the emir’s palace.

