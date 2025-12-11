Eight Unijos students die in Plateau autocrash

Eight students of the University of Jos have tragically died alongside others suffering severe injuries following an auto crash which happened in Plateau State.

The accident, which involved a trailer and bus conveying the students, was said to have occured after the latter’s driver drove at reckless speed and did a wrongful overtaking, after which he lost control to hit the trailer, resulting in the death of the victims.

Reports state that seven people were confirmed dead at the season alongside another who died at the hospital bringing the number of dead casualties to eight, with the three others, all male, receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Peter Longsan, said that following the incident which happened on Thursday at the Zaria Road in Jos, the Plateau State Sector Command received a distress call during early hours of a huge gridlock at the scene.

”Today, 11th, December 2025, FRSC, Plateau State Command received a distress call at about 2:30am, reporting a road traffic crash opposite Unity Bank on Zaria Road in Jos.

”The crash involved two vehicles, a trailer and a bus, Eleven people were on board the bus and were said to be students of the University of Jos. On arrival, seven people were suspected to be dead on the spot, and they were eventually certified dead by a doctor,” Longsan said.

”Three others, all males, are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.”

A survivor said: “The collision tore the bus apart, killing eight occupants instantly before emergency responders later arrived to evacuate the bodies and rushed the two to a nearby hospital.

“We were sitting at the back, so the force didn’t hit us as badly. Immediately, the trailer struck us, and the bus started shaking. Before anyone could react, we hit the electric pole. The whole bus just broke apart.

“We were heading home after a night out in two buses around 2am when the tragic incident happened. It was so sudden. We didn’t even see the trailer. After the hit, everyone was shouting, then the crash happened.”

In reaction, the Sector Command of the FRSC, Plateau, Olajide Mogaji, urged motorists to drive safely and avoid night trips alongside shunning driving under fatigue or when feeling unwell.

”The government needs you alive and wants you to enjoy life to the fullest this festive season and beyond,” Olajide said.

He added that the public can call the toll-free line, 122 to report cases of crashes and other road emergencies.

The Plateau State Police Command held that a manhunt has been launched for the trailer driver who fled the scene following the accident.