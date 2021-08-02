Eight Sunday Igboho’s associates in DSS detention appear before court

No fewer than eight associates of embattled Yourba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, in the Department of State Services (DSS) detention were on Monday produced in court by the nation’s topmost secret service.

The eight associates, out of the 12 persons allegedly detained by the security outfit, appeared before a Federal High Court in Abuja after they were produced by the DSS.

Reacting to the development, the DSS’ lawyer, I. Awo said that the detainees appearance before the court was in compliance with an earlier order by the court.

It would be recalled that the detainees were arrested during a July 1 raid on Igboho’s Ibandan (Oyo State) residence by operatives of the DSS.

Details shortly…

