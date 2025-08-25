Eight pilgrims die, 43 others injure in Indian auto crash

At least eight travelling pilgrims have been reported dead, and 43 others suffered different degrees of injuries following an auto crash in an Indian community.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the accident occurred after an overspeeding truck rammed into a tractor-trolley conveying 61 people for a pilgrimage in the country.

They added that the truck hit the tractor from behind, causing it to overturn, leading to the death of the pilgrims, including two children.

The Police relayed that 10 passengers escaped the scene with minor injuries, however, many others were rushed to hospitals, three of them on ventilator support.

Senior Superintendent of Police in rural parts of the country, Dinesh Singh, said that the tragic incident occurred at about 2am on Monday in Bulandshahr district.

According to him, 23 of the injured victims were rushed to Kailash Medical Centre in Khurja, while 20 are in Aligharh and Bulandshar Medical centres for treatment.

“The tractor-trolley was carrying 61 people, who were travelling from the Rafatpur village in the Kasganj district to Jaharpeer in Rajasthan for a pilgrimage.

“Eight people died, while 43 of them are undergoing treatment. Three of the injured are on ventilator support.”

According to Singh, bodies of the deceased identified have been sent for post-mortem, while the erring truck has been impounded for further legal proceedings.