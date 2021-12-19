Eight person die during accident in Bauchi

No fewer than eight persons have been confirmed dead during a road accident that occurred in Bauchi.

The accident was said to have involved an Opel Vectra car with number plate AA 954 GYD and one Tipper Mercedes Benz with number plate NIN 279 SA, happened in Goltukurwa village along Dass-Bauchi road.

Confirming the accident on Sunday during an interview with newsmen, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC in Bauchi, Yusuf Abdullahi, stated that the nine people who were involved in the crash, comprised two males, six females and a male child.

The Sector Commander, explained that it took personnel of the Corps about seven minutes to arrive at the scene to clear the site, attributed the accident to overloading, speed violation and head-on-collision.

Abdullahi, however, revealed that all the eight passengers in the Opel Vectra car which ran into the tipper lost their lives while only the driver of the tipper, whose name was simply identified as Abubakar Mohammed was unscathed.

The FRSC boss further said that his personnel had cleared the obstructions at the crash scene, adding that the corpses of the deceased have also been taken to the General Hospital, Dass.

“This is the December period and we have always been sensitising motorists in the state about the dangers associated with overspeeding and overloading. I want to use this opportunity to plead with motorists to always be conscious of all traffic rules and regulations as well as weather conditions before embarking on their journeys.

“They should also remember that only the living souls, not the dead, would live to celebrate the Christmas and new year festivities,” he said.

