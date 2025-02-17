Eight people die in Imo car crash

A tragic auto crash involving a Toyota Camry with number plate EPE 541 JO and a Hyundai Santa Fe with number plate AAA 212 CD, in Ngor-Okpala, Imo State, has claimed the lives of eight individuals.

Police operatives from the Ngor-Okpala Divisional Headquarters swiftly responded to the scene, managing the aftermath and ensuring the free flow of traffic.

The bodies of the deceased were evacuated and deposited in a mortuary, while the vehicles involved were secured for further investigation.

In a statement signed by the state PPRO, Henry Okoye, the Commissioner of Police for Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, issued a stern warning to motorists against reckless driving.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, strongly cautions motorists against reckless driving and excessive speeding, which remain major causes of road accidents.”

Danjuma further urged drivers to prioritize safety, stating, “He urges all road users to drive responsibly, observe traffic rules, and exercise patience while on the road. Every driver has a duty to protect not only their lives but also those of other road users by adhering to established road safety regulations.”

The police have called on the public to assist in the investigation.

“The public is encouraged to assist by providing any useful information that may aid in identifying the victims,” Okoye said.