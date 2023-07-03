Eight oil workers regain freedom one-week after abduction in Lagos

The Lagos Police Command has confirmed release of eight workers of MRS Oil Nigeria, barely a week after their abduction while on a private boat in Lekki axis of the state.

As gathered, the oil workers were on a boat cruise from Lagos Island to Lekki when the gunmen attacked them midway during the journey around 6pm.

The boat was later found around Ikorodu, a suburb in Lagos State, leading to conclusion that they were abducted and their luggage left by their abductors.

However, it was later revealed that the MRS oil workers were kidnapped by gunmen dressed in Army uniform on the on the Tin Can Waterways of Lagos State.

The eight oil workers were released on yesterday night at the Sangotedo area of Lagos State.

Lagos Police Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the release of the MRS oil workers to newsmen.

While confirming the abduction of the workers SP Hundeyin said: “The victims board- ed a boat at a jetty on the Island.

“They had not been seen since then, meanwhile, the boat was found around Ikorodu and manhunt has been launched for the suspected gunmen.”

