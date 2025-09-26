Eight miners die under collapsed site in Zamfara

At least eight people have been confirmed dead, and several others sustained varying degrees of injury after an illegal mining site collapsed in Jabaka, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

It was gathered that a group of miners were working inside the pit when a massive mudslide occurred, burying them under the debris.

The Commander of the Anti-Illegal Mining Unit reportedly led a rescue team to the scene, where eight bodies were recovered and several injured victims pulled out.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama, who confirmed the development in a post on Friday, disclosed that rescue operations are still ongoing at the site, as more miners are believed to be trapped under the rubble.

According to him, the rescued individuals have been taken to the General Hospital in Maru for urgent treatment, while the remains of the deceased have been deposited at a medical facility.

He further disclosed that investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Illegal mining has remained a recurring issue in Zamfara, where poor safety standards and lack of regulation continue to expose miners to life-threatening risks.