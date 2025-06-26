Eight Lagosians bag one-month jail term for urinating publicly

The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly known as KAI secured the arrest and subsequent arraignment of eight environmental defaulters for charges bordering on breach of peace and public urination in the Yaba area of the State on Thursday.

This disclosure was made by the Corps Marshal, Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole (rtd) at the Agency’s Command headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi.

According to him, ‘‘As the premier enforcement Agency in the State with operatives situated across 21 Divisions in the State, we must not allow public indecency such as open urination and defecation to fester undeterred and this daily monitoring of Lagos environs lead to the arraignment and prosecution of 8 offenders in the same vein and we remain unshaken”.

Cole revealed the identities of the suspects namely; Idowu Adedeji, M, 25, Wasiu Dada, M, 40, Aliyu Mukaila, M, 32, Walter Ofuorochukwu, M, 37, David Chukwu, M, 60, Magaji Abubakar, M, 40, Adegoke Sule, M, 45, Adeseun Christopher, M, 60, who were arraigned before Magistrate Oshikoya of the Special Offences (Mobile Court) at Oshodi on charges bordering on breach of peace, an offence punishable under Section 168(1) d) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 and open urination, an offence contrary to Section 5(1) of the Public Health Law 2015.

The retired Major also revealed how the presiding magistrate sentenced the defaulters to 1-month imprisonment, stressing how the judgement has consolidated the level of deterrence to intending defaulters not to engage in acts of public indecency.

In his final comments, the Corps Marshal re-iterated the charge for street traders in the habit of displaying wares for sale on road setbacks, lay-bys, medians, verges, medians, kerbs and verges to desist from engaging in environmentally-deterrent practices, maintaining that open urination and defecation remains banned and illegal in the State as defaulters would be made to face the law.