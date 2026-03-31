Eight Kano lawmakers turn down Kwankwaso’s directives, join APC

Eight members of the House of Representatives from Kano State have rejected political directives from Rabiu Kwankwaso, declining to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and instead formally defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers said their decision followed consultations with political stakeholders and supporters, stressing that the move was driven by the need to realign with a platform capable of advancing development and strengthening representation for their constituencies.

The defectors include Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe representing Dawakin Tofa/Rimin Gado/Tofa Federal Constituency; Garba Ibrahim Diso of Gwale Federal Constituency; Hassan Shehu Hussain of Nassarawa Federal Constituency; Idris Dankawu of Kumbotso Federal Constituency; Muhammad Chiroma Nalaraba representing Gezawa/Gabasawa Federal Constituency; Rabiu Yusuf of Takai/Sumaila Federal Constituency; Ghali Mustapha Tijjani of Albasu/Gaya/Ajingi Federal Constituency; and Muhammad Bello Shehu representing Fagge Federal Constituency.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during proceedings at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, where the lawmakers formally declared their new political alignment.

Speaking after the announcement on Tuesday, some of the defectors said they chose to distance themselves from directives attributed to Kwankwaso, maintaining that their political future would be better served within the APC.

One of the lawmakers said the shift was taken after “careful reflection on the expectations of our constituents and the political realities before us.”

“We remain committed to the people who elected us,” another lawmaker said. “Our decision is about ensuring that their interests are protected and that we work with a party structure that can deliver tangible results.”

Their defection was witnessed by Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano State, alongside former governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who is also a leading figure within the APC.

The development comes amid shifting political alliances in Kano, where Governor Yusuf had earlier moved from the NNPP to the APC, while Kwankwaso, once a key party figure, recently defected to the ADC.

The Guild reports that the lawmakers’ defection could further reshape the balance of influence among parties in Kano, particularly within the federal legislature.