Eight die, seven injure during Serbia home fire disaster

No fewer than eight people have been pronounced dead by medical experts after a devastating fire razed a home for the elderly on the outskirts of the Serbian Capital, Belgrade.

Aside from that, at least seven others were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries during the inferno that erupted around 3:30 a.m. in Barajevo.

The blaze, which erupted around 3:30 a.m. in the rural area of Barajevo, is suspected to be an arson attack, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the inferno.

As gathered, the fire engulfed over a third of the care facility, which was housed in a rural residence, and emergency crews faced significant challenges in responding to the disaster.

In a statement issued on Monday, state prosecutor’s office revealed that 30 people were in the home when the fire broke out and that the suspected cause of the fire was arson.

The office also assured that an investigation is ongoing, with officials working to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

“As the investigation continues, authorities are working to provide support to the families of the victims and to ensure that those responsible for the tragedy are held accountable” it added.

Meanwhile, the Serbian Social Care Minister Nemanja Starovic, commiserated with the families of the victims, stating, “Emergency crews reacted swiftly, but unfortunately, the fire had already flared up, and eight people lost their lives.”

Similarly, the emergency sector officer, Luka Causic, who also confirmed this incident described it as a huge tragedy adding that it could have been even worse if not for the interventions of the firemen.