Eight die, scores injure during protesters, police clashes in Sudan

No fewer than eight have been confirmed dead while several others were left with varying degrees of injuries during protesters and police clashes in Sudan.

The large crowds were said to have taken to the streets despite heavy security and a communications blackout to rally against the military leadership that seized power eight months ago.

Confirming the incident on Friday, a witness who spoke under anonymity disclosed that in central Khartoum, security forces fired tear gas and water cannon in the afternoon as they tried to prevent swelling numbers of protesters from marching towards the presidential palace.

Also, on her part, a female student protesting in Bahri, said that they were emphasized that they would not go back until their grievances met.

“Either we get to the presidential palace and remove al-Burhan or we won’t return home,” she said.

They estimated the crowds in Khartoum and its twin cities of Omdurman and Bahri to be at least in the tens of thousands, the largest for months. In Omdurman, witnesses reported tear gas and gunfire as security forces prevented protesters from crossing into Khartoum, though some later made it across.

The protests in the capital and other cities marked the third anniversary of huge demonstrations during the uprising that overthrew long-time autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir and led to a power-sharing arrangement between civilian groups and the military.

As gathered, June 30 was said to have marked the day Bashir took power in a coup in 1989.

It was the first time in months of protests that internet and phone services had been cut. After the military takeover, extended internet blackouts were imposed in an apparent effort to weaken the protest movement.

