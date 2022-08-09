Eight die, scores injure during flood disaster in South Korea

No fewer than eight people have been confirmed dead while several others were left with varying degrees of injuries during a flood diaster in Seoul axis of South Korea.

The flood was said to have followed a torrential rain which knocked out power, caused landslides and left roads and subways submerged.

South Korean authorities on Tuesday, said that the southern part of Seoul received more than 100mm (3.9 inches) of rain per hour on late Monday, with some parts of the city having received 141.5mm of rain, the worst rainfall in decades, according to Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

It said that the accumulated rainfall in Seoul since midnight Monday stood at 451mm as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, with more rain forecast.

According to the authorities, in the glitzy, dense Gangnam district, some buildings and stores were flooded and were without power, while cars, buses and subway stations were submerged, leaving people stranded.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters confirmed that at least five people died in Seoul and three others in the neighbouring Gyeonggi Province.

“four died after being drowned in flooded buildings, one was believed to have been electrocuted, another person was found under the wreckage of a bus stop, and the other two died in a landslide, At least nine people were injured, while seven were missing.” It said.

On her part, a 31-year-old office worker, Lim Na-kyung was said to have recounted her fears of Monday evening, saying the situation reminded her of a scene from the 1997 film “Titanic”

As gathered, data showed at least 765 facilities were damaged, while about 52 highways and roads have been blocked. There were about 391 victims across the greater Seoul area, most of whom had to stay at local schools and gyms, while another 399 temporarily evacuated to community centres and schools.

