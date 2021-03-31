Eight die, four injure after bandits attack Kaduna communities

No fewer than eight persons were reportedly killed and four others sustained varying degrees of injuries after gunmen suspected to be bandits attack Kajuru Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

As gathered, the incident occurred during the bandits’ separate attacks in Chikun, Giwa, and Kajuru Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Confirming the development, the state’s Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that the incidents were outlined in reports made by security agencies to the Kaduna State Government.

Giving details of the incident, the commissioner said that the armed bandits shot at a vehicle, which then somersaulted, leading to the deaths of six persons, and leaving four others injured at Kan Hawa Zankoro, near Ungwan Yako in Chikun lLGA.

Aruwan listed those who lost their lives in the crash to include Aisha Bello, Uwaliya Alhaji Shehu, Ramatu Sani, Muhammad Shehu, Aminu Ibrahim, and Ibrahim Abdu.

According to him, the injured persons include Zainab Alhaji Usman, Surayya Bello, Khalifa Sani, and Ushe Sani. In another incident, armed bandits attacked locals at Iburu in Kajuru LGA, and killed one Amos Yari.

Furthermore, armed bandits invaded Hayin Kanwa village, Fatika district, Giwa LGA, and shot dead one Alhaji Sule, a businessman in the area, after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him.