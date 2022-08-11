Eight die during protesters, police clashes in Sierra Leone

No fewer than six police officers and two protesters have been confirmed dead following an anti-government protests in northern and western Sierra Leone.

The deceased were said to have been killed during clashes between the police and protesters over the economic state of the country.

The Police Inspector General, William Fayia confirmed that two officers were killed in the capital, Freetown, three in the northern town of Kamakwie and one in the northern city of Makeni.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, he said that the officers were discharging their duties to calm the protest which had gone violent before they were killed.

“At least two civilians also died in coastal Freetown.” he said.

As gathered, protests were concentrated in the north and west – opposition heartlands – of the West African country.

Sierra Leone’s government previously said that there had been deaths, but not how many, as hundreds of protesters threw rocks and burned tyres in the streets out of frustration at worsening economic hardship and other issues.

The internet was said to have been shut down on Wednesday and the government imposed a 3 p.m. curfew in a bid to stem the violence.

