Eight die during Police, IPOB clashes in Imo

No fewer than eight members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were reported to have been killed during an encounter with a joint security team in the Orlu area of Imo State.

As gathered, the IPOB members were said to be on their way to attack Orlu Police Station when they were ambushed and killed by the joint security team that includes Nigerian Police, that were deployed after the State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, visited President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss security challenges within Imo.

Aside from the eight IPOB members’ corpses that were recovered by the law enforcement agency, the Nigerian Police has also removed from the clash scene vehicles conveying the IPOB members for the thwarted attacks.

The clashes between the gunmen and the joint security team deployed to the state were reported to have lasted for several hours yesterday, forcing residents to scamper for safety within the axis.

