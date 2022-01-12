Eight die during bomb explosion in Somalia

No fewer than eight people have been confirmed dead during a bomb explosion on a road leading to the airport in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The bomb blast, whose perpetrator has not been identified was said to have been targeted at a convoy which was yet to be identified as the aftermath destroyed several cars, burnt rickshaws and left them in an horrifying state at the scene.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday to newsmen, the director of Aamin Ambulance service, Abdikadir Abdirahman, stated that at least eight people have died in the blast, adding that the attack was targeting a convoy before explosing.

“A car bomb targeted a convoy, including bullet proof cars using Avisione street, we do not who owns the convoy. We carried eight dead people from the scene,” he said.

He further described the incident as unfortunate and not expected especially with the aftermath and how innocent lives were lost , adding that he had survived the attack.

“Destroyed cars, burnt Tuk tuks (rickshaws); all this mess and loss of lives in a minute, I survived.” he added.

According a Mogadishu resident, Mohamed Osman, the shock of the blast hit the walls and roof of a mosque he was praying in nearby, adding that he was surprised to see body parts which had exploded littering on the streets with blood stains all over them.

“When I came out of the mosque, I saw several old houses collapsed, body parts on the street, hands, legs,” he said.

However, Osman disclosed that he had seen nine bodies at the scene in contrast to the eight bodies Abdirahman, said to be the death toll while a shopkeeper nearby, Ahmed Nur, confirmed that he had seen at least five bodies in the attack.

As gathered, in the past, al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group has taken responsibility for similar attacks. The group aims to overthrow the central government and impose a strict interpretation of Islamic law. It carries out frequent gun and bomb attacks on security and government targets, but also on civilians. It is also said to carry out attacks against African Union peacekeeping troops.

