Eight die, dozens injure after flood hit Italy

No fewer than eight people have been confirmed dead while dozens were left with varying degrees of injuries after floods hit the central Italian region of Marche.

Around 400 millimetres of rain was said to have fallen within two to three hours, inundating the streets of several towns around the region’s capital Ancona on the Adriatic coast.

Confirming the incident on Friday, Italian authorities disclosed that rescuers continued to search for four people missing.

The mayor of the town of Serra Sant’Abbondio, Ludovico Caverni described the explosion as an earthquake.

According to him, footage released by fire brigades showed rescuers on rafts trying to evacuate people in the seaside town of Senigallia, while others attempted to clear an underpass of debris.

On his part, the head of civil protection at Marche’s regional government, Stefano Aguzzi said that the downpour was far stronger than had been forecast.

“We were given a normal alert for rain, but nobody had expected anything like this,” he said.

He disclosed that the head of the national civil protection agency, Fabrizio Curcio, was heading to Ancona to assess the damage, while party chiefs campaigning for Italy’s Sept. 25 election expressed their solidarity.

Meanwhile, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, said that it would suspend campaigning in Marche as a sign of mourning and in order to allow its local activists to fully participate in efforts to help the flood-hit communities.

