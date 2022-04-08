Eight Congolese funseekers die, three others injure during bomb blast

No fewer than eight people have been confirmed dead while three others were left with varying degrees of injuries during an explosion at a bar near a military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The cause of the tragedy at Katindo camp, in the city of Goma, has not been ascertained and security agencies were said to have been deployed to the scene to investigate the crime scene.

Confirming the blast yesterday, Congo’s government spokesman, Patrick Muyaya, described the incident as tragic, urging citizens to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as investigations go on to unravel circumstances surrounding the accident.

“The citizens are urged to remain calm while awaiting the report which will allow us to better understand the circumstances of this tragedy,” he wrote.

According to Muyaya, the Congolese army is battling multiple rebel groups in its restive east, adding that there was no early indication that the explosion was caused by an attack.

