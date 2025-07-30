Eight buildings collapse after flood submerges Borno metropolis

At least eight buildings have collapsed following a heavy downpour that triggered widespread flooding across Maiduguri Metropolis and Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

The flooding, caused by the overflow of the Alau Dam and increased inflow from the Ngadda River, submerged several communities and displaced hundreds of residents.

The intensity of the rainfall overwhelmed existing drainage systems, leading to a rapid rise in water levels, particularly in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

In response, emergency services were deployed to affected neighborhoods to rescue residents trapped in flooded homes and to assess the extent of the damage.

Although no official casualty figures have been released, eyewitnesses reported that several structures, including residential buildings and commercial shops, were destroyed during the flood.

Confirming the situation on Wednesday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) stated that both assessment and response operations are currently underway.

To address the immediate needs of those affected, temporary shelters are being arranged, while relief materials such as food, bedding, and medical supplies are being distributed to displaced families.

Reacting to the incident, the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum expressed deep concern over the recurring nature of the disasters and has directed relevant agencies to intensify efforts in delivering relief and rebuilding damaged infrastructure.

He further emphasized the urgent need to remove illegal structures built along waterways, noting that such obstructions significantly increase the risk of flooding.

In support of state efforts, the federal government has pledged continued assistance, including increased funding for emergency response and long-term flood mitigation projects.

As part of ongoing safety measures, authorities have advised residents living in flood-prone areas to relocate temporarily and to report any structural damage to emergency responders to prevent further loss of life or property.

This latest incident adds to the long-standing challenge of flood-related devastation in Borno State.

In 2024, similar flooding displaced over 400,000 people and damaged critical infrastructure across more than 70 percent of Maiduguri.