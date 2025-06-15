Eight bandits surrender, release over 16 abductees in Katsina

No fewer than eight notorious bandits have surrendered to the Nigerian Army, handling over their arms and ammunition as well as released the 30 abductees in their captivity in Katsina State.

The bandits, who voluntarily surrendered their arms and ammunition in Dan Musa Local Government Area, were identified as Kamulu Buzaru, Manore, Nagwaggo, Lalbi, Alhaji Sani, Dogo Baidu, Dogo Nahalle, and Abdulkadir Black.

Among the victims released by the repentant gunmen to further prove their decision were seven women and nine children who had been in captive for many months.

The Army, in a statement released on Sunday, said: “As part of the ongoing arms surrender and disengagement initiative led by the leadership of Operation Fasan Yamma in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, several notorious terrorist kingpins operating in Dan Musa LGA—identified as Kamulu Buzaru, Manore, Nagwaggo, Lalbi, Alhaji Sani, Dogo Baidu, Dogo Nahalle, and Abdulkadir Black—voluntarily surrendered their arms and handed over kidnapped victims on 14 June 2025.

“The individuals expressed their commitment to renounce banditry and embrace peaceful coexistence. The surrendered weapons have been secured in custody.

“As part of the gesture, the group released 16 kidnapped persons, comprising seven women and nine children, and pledged to release the remaining captives in their custody by 15 June 2025.

“All released individuals have been handed over to the appropriate local government authorities. The security situation in the area remains stable, with troops maintaining a strong presence and continuous monitoring to ensure sustained peace and stability”.