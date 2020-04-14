Eight additional coronavirus cases discharge from Lagos isolation center

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has discharged no fewer than eight additional cases of Coronavirus from its isolation centres in the state.

Of the eight coronavirus cases discharged by the State Government, two were females and six males and have been allowed by the state to reunite with their families.

Confirming release of the cases, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stressed that the cases were discharged after testing negative twice for the virus in the state.

In a statement on his official social media handle on Tuesday, the governor stated that the discharged the additional eight cases has increased number of cases allowed to reunite with their families to 69.

He said: “More great news today from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. 8 more people; two females and six males have tested negative and fully recovered from coronavirus.

“They have been discharged to return to their families. This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69.