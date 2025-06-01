Egyptian club beats Sundowns 2-1 to lift champions league trophy

Egyptian football club, Pyramids FC, has made history lifting its first-ever African title after defeating their South African opponent, Mamelodi Sundowns, during the final of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions league final.

Pyramids secured the title beating the South Africans 3-2 aggregate after both sides played a 1-1 draw during first leg of the game played barely seven day earlier.

During the game played on Sunday, the Egyptians won the second leg encounter with a 2-1 victory at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo, the country’s capital.

Understanding that the South Africans could end their unbeaten run at home in the competition, the Egyptian team started the game with much urgency than their opponent, ending the first half with a goal.

But the second half was more electrifying than the first with both teams moving to ensure that they take score more goals to poll advantage in the aggregate score.

The goal gate was first thrown open when Congolese striker, Fiston Mayele, in the 23rd minute extended his lead atop the competition’s goal-scoring chart with six goals.

Defender, Ahmed Sami, doubled the lead in the 56th minute with a powerful header, while Iqraam Rayners pulled one back for Sundowns in the 76th minute, scoring the consolation goal for the South African side.

Pyramids’ first real threat came in the 22nd minute, but Fiston Mayele’s left-footed shot from inside the box missed the target.

One minute later, a poor clearance by Sundowns defender Grant Kekana fell to Mayele on the edge of the area, and he opened the scoring with a powerful shot.

Goalkeeper Ahmed El-Shennawy preserved Pyramids’ lead just before the break, denying Tashreeq Matthews’ close-range effort.

Ten minutes into the second half, defender Ahmed Sami made it 2-0, meeting Mohamed El-Chibi’s inviting cross with a well-placed header.

With a two-goal deficit, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso went on the attack, making three offensive substitutions to keep his side’s hopes alive.

His tactical changes paid off when Iqraam Rayners pulled one back in the 76th minute.

Rayners’ close-range shot was deflected by Pyramids defender Mahmoud Marei, wrong-footing El-Shennawy.

In response, Pyramids coach Krunoslav Jurčić made defensive changes to strengthen his backline for the tense final stages.

The Pyramids defenders, alongside El-Shennawy, played a crucial role in holding off Sundowns’ pressure during the final 15 minutes and ten minutes of added time, securing the victory and the trophy.

Pyramids FC, in just their second appearance in the Champions League, became the fourth Egyptian club to win the title, following in the footsteps of Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily.

They will have the opportunity to add another trophy to their collection when they face Zamalek in the Egypt Cup final on Thursday.