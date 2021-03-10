EgyptAir woos Nigerians with Easter holiday promo

EgyptAir has announced two-in-one package for its customers comprising of a 50 per cent discount to all travel destinations served by the airline.

In addition, the airline has also offered one extra piece of luggage at no extra cost for passengers flying both on Business and Economy Classes.

The 50 per cent discount promo is expected to last until March ending for ticket sales and until April ending for travel. Also, a 25 per cent discount for students will be implemented after the end of the present 50 per cent discount

The general manager (GM) of EgyptAir in Nigeria, Muharram Abdel Rahman, who disclosed at his Lagos office recently, said, the incentive has become necessary due to the fact, that passengers have a lot of things to pay for.

According to Rahman, EgypAir has found it necessary as they need to facilitate, so that they can travel easily.

Rahman said: “it is our duty to facilitate movement by passengers. I know that economic wise, everyone has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, reason why we are now offering a 50 per cent discount on all flight destinations on EgyptAir,” Muharram said. He continued by saying that despite the pandemic, EgyptAir continues to operate daily flights from Lagos, and five weekly flights from Abuja.”

In a related development, Rahman received the Excellence Award from the Travel Consultants Club of Nigeria, an Aviation NGO, for the dedicated support he has provided to Nigerian Travel Consultants over the years.