Egypt approves over $150 as civil servants’ new minimum wage

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has decided on Monday to raise the minimum wages of government employees.

Sisi made the instructions during a meeting with the prime minister and finance minister, Egyptian Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

The Egyptian president ordered the cabinet to raise the monthly minimum wages of civil servants to 2,400 Egyptian pounds (153 U.S. dollars) from 2,000 Egyptian pounds, Rady added.

Sisi also decided to increase pensions by 13 percent, the spokesman revealed.

During the meeting, Sisi was as well briefed on the draft budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, Rady said.