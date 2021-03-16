Report on Interest
under logo

Update: One dies, scores injure in Lagos pipeline explosion

The Guild

Transcorp Hotels launches new booking platform for…

Okorie234

Ebonyi govt. investigates worshippers’ death after…

The Guild
BusinessEconomy

Egypt approves over $150 as civil servants’ new minimum wage

By Okorie234

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi  has decided on Monday to raise the minimum wages of government employees.

Sisi made the instructions during a meeting with the prime minister and finance minister, Egyptian Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

The Egyptian president ordered the cabinet to raise the monthly minimum wages of civil servants to 2,400 Egyptian pounds (153 U.S. dollars) from 2,000 Egyptian pounds, Rady added.

Sisi also decided to increase pensions by 13 percent, the spokesman revealed.

During the meeting, Sisi was as well briefed on the draft budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, Rady said.

 

 

Okorie234 333 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.